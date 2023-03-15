X

AP source: Browns, safety Thornhill agree to 3-year deal

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

news
By TOM WITHERS, Associated Press
20 minutes ago
A person familiar with the negotiations says the Cleveland Browns reached agreement with former Kansas City Chiefs free agent safety Juan Thornhill on a contract

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Browns have reached agreement with former Kansas City Chiefs free agent safety Juan Thornhill on a contract, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press on Wednesday night.

Thornhill is getting a three-year, $21 million deal, said the person who spoke on condition of anonymity because the 27-year-old has not yet signed.

Thornhill, who had a career-high 71 tackles last season, is the third defensive player joining by the Browns in free agency. Earlier, the team announced the signings of run stopper Dalvin Tomlinson and end Ogbonnia Okoronkwo.

The 27-year-old Thornhill had five tackles in Kansas City's Super Bowl win over Philadelphia.

The Browns were in the market for a starting safety after releasing John Johnson III after two seasons.

Thornhill spent four seasons with the Chiefs, who drafted him in the second round in 2019 out of Virginia. He started 52 games, finishing with eight interceptions and 234 tackles.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

In Other News
1
Middletown man admits to killing uncle after he ‘snapped’
2
Longtime Butler County and appeals court judge H.J. Bressler has died
3
Men plead guilty to illegally flying drones over Cincinnati sporting...
4
Traffic on I-75 in Butler County slow due to crashes on both sides
5
State releases files for deaths of Clark County mother, son and deputy
© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top