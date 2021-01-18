AP source: Cavs move on without troubled Kevin Porter Jr.

“We all want to see Kevin be successful and I still feel that way, so whatever it is that happens in the future for him, I hope nothing but the best for him,” Bickerstaff said. "It' part of our responsibility as coaches to give everyone our all and try to make the best of every situation and I can say that we did that.”

The Cavs have always been intrigued by Porter's ability, but the 20-year-old has had issues off the floor.

In November, he was involved in a single-car accident and police found a loaded handgun and marijuana in his car. Porter contended he didn't know the gun was there. Charges were dismissed.

Cleveland drafted Porter with the No. 30 overall pick in 2019 knowing he had issues while at Southern California. As a rookie, he averaged 10 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.2 assists in 50 games.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/tag/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports