AP source: Cavs to sign Varejão after getting NBA exception

Varejão, who spent 12 seasons with Cleveland before he was traded in 2016, could join the team in the next few days, said the person who spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the negotiations are ongoing.

The 38-year-old's return would be little more than a ceremonial move by the Cavaliers, who want to honor and celebrate Varejão for his time with the team and give fans something to feel good about in the final days of another dreadful season.