AP source: Former 5-star Ewers intends to transfer to Texas

Ewers announced Dec. 3 he was entering the transfer portal. Yahoo! Sports first reported Ewers had decided to transfer to Texas.

Ewers was considered one of the top prospects in the 2022 recruiting class, but decided to bypass his final year of high school to take advantage of the NCAA loosening its restrictions on athletes earning money from their names, images and likenesses.

He enrolled at Ohio State this past summer, but played just two snaps this season, buried on the depth chart behind Heisman Trophy finalist C.J. Stroud and two other highly touted recruits with more experience. Stroud is a redshirt freshman with at least one more season college season before he can enter the NFL draft.

Ewers verbally committed to Texas in August 2020 when Tom Herman was the coach, but flipped his commitment to Ohio State in November.

