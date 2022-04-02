AP source: Guardians, RP Clase agree to $20M, 5-year deal

The Guardians have been criticized for their lack of spending during the offseason. They pursued some free agents but came up short and further alienated fans wanting them to do more after an 80-82 season.

The team has had talks this spring with All-Star third baseman José Ramírez about a possible long-term contract. He's under team control through the 2023 season and is Cleveland's highest paid player, making $12 million this season.

The Guardians acquired Clase from Texas in 2019 as part of a trade that sent former AL Cy Young Award winner Corey Kluber to the Rangers.

NOTES: OF/1B Josh Naylor will start the season on the 10-day injured list as he continues his comeback after breaking his leg last season. Naylor only recently began playing in major league exhibitions. Also, rookie outfielder Steven Kwan, catcher Bryan Lavastida and left-handed reliever Konnor Pilkington were told they're on the opening day roster. Kwan has had an impressive camp and could start.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports