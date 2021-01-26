AP source: Indians, 2B César Hernández agree on 1-year deal

The Indians cleared over $30 million from their payroll in trading Lindor and starter Carlos Carrasco. And while the team won't be signing any big names, Cleveland is expected re-invest some of that money by being aggressive in going after second-tier free agents.

That's what Hernández was last winter and he ended up being a nice pickup for the Indians after he spent seven years with the Philadelphia Phillies. He signed a one-year deal worth $6.25 million.

Hernández batted .283 in 58 games and led the AL with 20 doubles in the pandemic-shortened season. He played excellent defense, committing just four errors and winning a Gold Glove for the first time.

The Indians acquired young middle infielders Andres Giménez and Amed Rosario in the Lindor deal and it was expected one of them would play second before Hernández was brought back. Now, it's not clear what the plans are for Giménez and Rosario.

The 30-year-old Hernández has a career .277 batting average. He hit a career-high 15 homers in 2018 for the Phillies and led the NL with 11 triples in 2016.

