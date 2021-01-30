X

AP source: Indians, OF Rosario agree on free agent contract

FILE - In this Aug. 16, 2020, file photo, Minnesota Twins left fielder Eddie Rosario slides to make a catch of a ball hit by Kansas City Royals' Hunter Dozier during the sixth inning of a baseball game in Minneapolis. The Indians have agreed with free agent outfielder Rosario on a contract, a person familiar with the negotiations told the Associated Press on Friday night, Jan. 29, 2021. Rosario's deal is pending the completion of a physical, said the person who spoke on condition of anonymity because the medical tests aren't finished. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn, File)
FILE - In this Aug. 16, 2020, file photo, Minnesota Twins left fielder Eddie Rosario slides to make a catch of a ball hit by Kansas City Royals' Hunter Dozier during the sixth inning of a baseball game in Minneapolis. The Indians have agreed with free agent outfielder Rosario on a contract, a person familiar with the negotiations told the Associated Press on Friday night, Jan. 29, 2021. Rosario's deal is pending the completion of a physical, said the person who spoke on condition of anonymity because the medical tests aren't finished. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn, File)

Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn

Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn

news | Updated 29 minutes ago
By TOM WITHERS, Associated Press
A person familiar with the deal tells The Associated Press that the Cleveland Indians have agreed to a contract with free agent outfielder Eddie Rosario

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Indians have agreed with free agent outfielder Eddie Rosario on a contract, a person familiar with the negotiations told the Associated Press on Friday night.

The Indians know the 29-year-old Rosario well as he's spent the past six seasons with the AL Central rival Minnesota Twins. Rosario's deal is pending the completion of a physical, said the person who spoke on condition of anonymity because the medical tests aren't finished.

Rosario would be a huge addition for Cleveland's outfield, which has been an issue for the past two seasons as the team has used a platoon of players.

Rosario had his best season in 2019, when he reached career-highs with 32 homers and 109 RBIs in 137 games. During the COVID-19-shortened 2020 season, Rosario batted .257 with 13 homers and drove in 42 runs in 57 games.

A left-handed hitter, Rosario has a career .277 average with 119 homers and 388 RBIs.

The agreement with Rosario came a few hours after the Indians officially signed second baseman César Hernández to a $5 million contract for 2021. Hernández is coming back for a second season with the Indians, who signed him as a free agent late in 2019 after he spent seven seasons with the Philadelphia Phillies.

Hernández's deal includes a $6 million club option in 2022 with no buyout.

___

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

In Other News

© 2021 Dayton Daily News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.