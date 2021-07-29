White flag: Indians trade 2B Hernandez to first-place Sox

Andrés Giménez, who was acquired from the Mets in the offseason as part of the Francisco Lindor deal, is ready at Triple-A and Owen Miller, Tyler Freeman and Gabriel Arias are among the top infield prospects in Cleveland's organization.

The decision to deal Hernandez to the team they're chasing in the division signals a concession by the Indians, who have managed to stay around .500 despite a slew of injuries.

Cleveland is currently without reigning Cy Young winner Shane Bieber because of a shoulder issue and starter Aaron Civale, who was leading the league in wins earlier this season before hurting his finger in a start against the Cubs.

The 23-year-old Pilkington has pitched at Double-A Birmingham, where he went 4-4 with a 3.48 ERA in 14 starts. He did not pitch in 2020 due to the minor league season being canceled by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Pilkington was drafted in the third round by the White Sox in 2018.

