AP source: TE Hurst agrees to 3-year deal with Panthers

The Panthers agreed to terms with former Cincinnati Bengals tight end Hayden Hurst on a three-year contract, according to a person familiar with the situation. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Wednesday because the deal can’t be officially announced until later in the day.

The Panthers plan to select a quarterback with the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL draft after trading away four draft picks and wide receiver D.J. Moore to the Chicago Bears to move up eight spots.