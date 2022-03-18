AP Source: Titans agree to deal with tight end Austin Hooper

The Titans announced new contracts with veteran cornerback Buster Skrine and running back Jordan Wilkins on Friday. The person confirming Hooper's new contract spoke to The Associated Press on Friday on condition of anonymity because his deal has not been announced yet.

Hooper was released by Cleveland on Thursday after not living up to the four-year, $42 million contract he signed as a free agent two years ago with Cleveland. He will have a chance to be Tennessee's top tight end, which the Titans have lacked since Jonnu Smith signed as a free agent with New England a year ago.