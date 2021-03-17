AP source: Washington adding CB Jackson on $42M, 3-year deal

Earlier this week, the team agreed to sign veteran quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick. Washington went into free agency with almost $39 million in cap space, among the most in the NFL.

Washington is still in need of a No. 2 wide receiver to complement Terry McLaurin and is also looking for a linebacker after losing starter Kevin Pierre-Louis in free agency.

Another hole that must be filled is long snapper, after Nick Sundberg said he was informed by coach Ron Rivera he isn't in the team's plans moving forward. Sundberg was the organization's longest-tenured player, spending the past 11 seasons with Washington.

"I understand this is a business but I'm still sad to close this long chapter," Sundberg said on Twitter. "I look forward to the next opportunity in my career, wherever that may be."

