AP source: Washington agrees to sign receiver Curtis Samuel

Before the new league year opened at 4 p.m. EDT Wednesday, Washington agreed to sign cornerback William Jackson to a three-year deal worth $42 million with $26 million guaranteed, according to another person with knowledge of the move who spoke to The AP on condition of anonymity because the team doesn't release contract terms.

Jackson replaces Ronald Darby, who left to join the Denver Broncos. The 28-year-old Jackson joins Washington after four seasons with the Bengals, during which he had three interceptions in 59 games, including 48 starts.

Washington also re-signed reserve running back Lamar Miller to a one-year contract, agent Drew Rosenhaus confirmed in an email to the AP.

Earlier this week, the team agreed to sign veteran quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick. Washington went into free agency with almost $39 million in cap space, among the most in the NFL.

In other moves, Washington re-signed kicker Dustin Hopkins and informed long snapper Nick Sundberg he wasn't in their plans moving forward. Hopkins posted to Instagram that he's re-signing on a one-year deal.

He'll have a new special teams teammate snapping the ball for field goals after Sundberg said Rivera told him the organization is moving on. Sundberg was the organization's longest-tenured player, spending the past 11 seasons with Washington.

"I understand this is a business but I'm still sad to close this long chapter," Sundberg said on Twitter. "I look forward to the next opportunity in my career, wherever that may be."

Washington is still looking for a linebacker after losing starter Kevin Pierre-Louis in free agency.

