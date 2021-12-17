NEW YORK (AP) — AP sources: NFL moves Raiders at Browns game from Saturday to Monday.
Quarterback Baker Mayfield is one of several Cleveland starters — along with coach Kevin Stefanski — expected to miss Saturday’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders after testing positive for COVID-19 during a week in which the virus ran rampant across the NFL, leading to an adjustment in the league’s health protocols.
