AP: Trump won 3.1M votes in Ohio, a new state record

The more than 3.1 million votes cast for the Republican president in the Nov. 3 election exceeded the former record of 2,940,044 cast for Democrat Barack Obama in 2008. Trump won the state by a little over 8 percentage points this year and a slightly smaller margin than four years ago.

Trump grabbed about 53% of the state's vote to Democratic President-elect Joe Biden's about 45%, according to combined totals counties turned in between last week and Monday. The president's ultimate loss to Biden broke the state's streak of siding with White House winners, which, before this year, had held in all but one election since World War II.