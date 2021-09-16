Appalachian Commission distributes $46 million for projects

The projects will support "economic diversification" in the Appalachian region's coal-impacted communities. The funding, which comes from the agency's POWER Initiative, will reach 184 counties, the group said Thursday.

“These projects demonstrate how regional collaboration can spur innovation, encourage entrepreneurs, diversify our economy, and support the critical infrastructure needed to bridge the digital divide,” Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam, the group's co-chair, said in a media release.