Aquino hits 2 home runs, Reds beat Cubs 7-1

Aquino continued his power surge against the Cubs, hitting a leadoff home run in the third against rookie starter Javier Assad (0-1) that traveled an estimated 438 feet.

Aquino capped the Reds’ scoring with his seventh home run, a leadoff drive in the ninth against rookie Jeremiah Estrada. Aquino has two multi-homer games this season and three in his career.

Aquino has hit 12 homers in 84 career at-bats against the Cubs.

Jake Fraley's solo homer off Assad in the fourth put the Reds ahead 2-1.

Aquino had an RBI single during a four-run sixth. Assad was pulled after giving up consecutive singles to Jonathan India and Kyle Farmer with one out.

Spencer Steer legged out an infield hit off reliever Erich Uelman, and a throwing error by third baseman Christopher Morel allowed another run to score. Donovan Solano and Aquino capped the rally with consecutive RBI singles off Uelman and Michael Rucker.

Assad, making his third start and his fourth major league appearance, had allowed one run in 10 innings prior to Wednesday.

STEER AROUND THE FIELD

Steer made his first major league start at second base, and Reds manager David Bell intends to move his recently promoted rookie to various positions.

“I think he’s more used to that than playing one position,” Bell said. “I’d like to play him in the outfield. I’m not going to force that.”

Steer, 24, who was acquired Aug. 2 as part of the trade that sent RHP Tyler Mahle to the Twins, has made two starts at first base and one at third since being promoted to the majors Sept. 1. Steer played third base primarily in the Twins organization, but he played five positions, including shortstop and right field, at Triple-A Louisville prior to his promotion to the Reds.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Reds: RHP Hunter Greene (right shoulder strain) will make one more minor league rehab start for Triple-A Louisville. Greene threw 48 pitches in two innings Tuesday against Columbus, and Bell stressed the importance of Greene regaining his endurance before returning. Greene could return Sept. 17 in a doubleheader against the Cardinals if he remains healthy, Bell said. … OF Nick Senzel (right ankle sprain) underwent X-rays that showed no new damage and is listed as day-to-day. … RHP Connor Overton (stress reaction in lower back) is scheduled to start a rehab assignment next week at Louisville and would rejoin the Reds as a reliever if he returns this season, Bell said. Overton hasn’t pitched since May 17.

Cubs: C Willson Contreras (left ankle sprain) underwent X-rays to determine the severity of his injury. … INF Patrick Wisdom (left ring finger sprain) took batting practice. Wisdom hasn’t played since Aug. 25 when he injured his hand on a slide at home plate.

UP NEXT

Reds: RHP Luis Cessa (3-2, 5.18 ERA) starts Thursday. He gave up two runs in five innings in a 3-2 loss to the Rockies Sept. 2.

Cubs: RHP Adrian Sampson (1-5, 3.95) starts Thursday. He allowed two runs in five innings in an 8-0 loss to the Cardinals Sept. 2.

Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Mike Minor delivers against the Chicago Cubs during the first inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Matt Marton)

Chicago Cubs left fielder Ian Happ (8) chases a foul ball hit by Cincinnati Reds' Jake Fraley during the eighth inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Matt Marton)

Cincinnati Reds' Aristides Aquino points to the sky after he hit a home run against the Chicago Cubs during the ninth inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Matt Marton)