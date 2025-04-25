Arango and the San Jose Earthquakes visit the Columbus Crew

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Columbus -208, San Jose +475, Draw +359; over/under is 3.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Christian Arango leads the San Jose Earthquakes into a matchup with the Columbus Crew following a two-goal performance against Sporting Kansas City.

The Crew are 2-1-2 in home games. The Crew are second in the Eastern Conference giving up only seven goals.

The Earthquakes are 1-2-0 on the road. The Earthquakes rank third in the Western Conference drawing 52 corner kicks, averaging 5.8 per game.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Diego Rossi has scored five goals for the Crew. Jacen Russell-Rowe has three goals and one assist.

Arango has scored six goals for the Earthquakes. Josef Martinez has five goals and two assists.

SEASON SO FAR: Crew: Averaging 1.3 goals, 4.0 shots on goal and 4.6 corner kicks through nine games while allowing 0.8 goals per game.

Earthquakes: Averaging 2.1 goals, 6.1 shots on goal and 5.8 corner kicks through nine games while allowing 1.9 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Crew: Marcelo Herrera (injured), Lassi Lappalainen (injured), Rudy Camacho (injured).

Earthquakes: Nick Fernandez (injured), Hernan Lopez Munoz (injured), Daniel (injured), Bruno Wilson (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.