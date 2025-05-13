Arias has 3-run double, Ramírez steals 3 bases as Guardians blank Brewers 5-0

Prior to Arias' hit, Ramírez stole second and third base. He stole third in the sixth inning, giving him 255 in his career to move past Terry Turner for third on the franchise's all-time list.

It is the third time in Ramírez's career and first since 2021 he has had three stolen bases in a game.

Cleveland starter Ben Lively went three innings before leaving after a couple warm up pitches in the fourth due to right forearm inflammation. Jakob Junis, Kolby Allard, Cade Smith and Hunter Gaddis went the rest of the way for the Guardians' fifth shutout of the season.

Kyle Manzardo and Carlos Santana also had RBIs for Cleveland.

Key moment

Milwaukee had the bases loaded with two outs in the fourth inning, but Junis got Caleb Durbin to hit into a fielder's choice to end the frame.

Key stat

Peralta struck out four, giving him 1,001 for his career. He is the fourth Milwaukee pitcher to reach 1,000 strikeouts, joining Yovani Gallardo, Ben Sheets and Teddy Higuera.

Up next

Milwaukee sends right-hander Quinn Priester (1-1, 5.08 ERA) to the mound. Cleveland will go with left-hander Logan Allen (1-2, 4.33 ERA).

