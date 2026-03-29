Arkansas State plays Cleveland State in NIT matchup

BOTTOM LINE: Arkansas State and Cleveland State play in the National Invitation Tournament.

The Red Wolves are 15-5 against Sun Belt opponents and 11-4 in non-conference play. Arkansas State ranks eighth in the Sun Belt in rebounding averaging 34.1 rebounds. Wynter Rogers leads the Red Wolves with 6.2 boards.

The Vikings' record in Horizon action is 14-8. Cleveland State is fourth in the Horizon with 24.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Izzi Zingaro averaging 5.4.

Arkansas State is shooting 38.6% from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points higher than the 37.9% Cleveland State allows to opponents. Cleveland State averages 70.7 points per game, 4.2 more than the 66.5 Arkansas State allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zyion Shannon is scoring 13.0 points per game with 3.9 rebounds and 1.2 assists for the Red Wolves. Mia Tarver is averaging 9.2 points over the past 10 games.

Zingaro is averaging 17.1 points and 7.5 rebounds for the Vikings. Colbi Maples is averaging 19.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Wolves: 6-4, averaging 73.7 points, 32.4 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 12.8 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 38.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.7 points per game.

Vikings: 9-1, averaging 71.7 points, 35.2 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 9.3 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.