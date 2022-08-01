Arkansas to open against Louisville in Maui Invitational

The eight-team bracket announced Monday for the November event will include six teams that went to the 2022 NCAA Tournament, including three that reached the Sweet 16.

Arizona faces Cincinnati in the opening round after reaching the Sweet 16 in coach Tommy Lloyd's first season. Texas Tech, another Sweet 16 team last season, plays Creighton and San Diego State faces Ohio State in the tournament's return to the Lahaina Civic Center on Nov. 21-23.