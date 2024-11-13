Arnett scores 19, Cleveland State beats Valparaiso 75-67

Led by Dylan Arnett's 19 points, the Cleveland State Vikings defeated the Valparaiso Beacons 75-67 on Tuesday night
news
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
X

VALPARAISO, Ind. (AP) — Dylan Arnett had 19 points in Cleveland State's 75-67 victory over Valparaiso on Tuesday night.

Arnett also contributed 14 rebounds and three blocks for the Vikings (2-2). Tahj Staveskie scored 19 points while going 6 of 13 from the floor, including 3 for 5 from 3-point range, and 4 for 4 from the line and added six assists. Tevin Smith had 15 points and shot 6 of 11 from the field and 3 for 5 from the line.

Devon Ellis led the Beacons (1-2) in scoring, finishing with 19 points. Cooper Schwieger added 14 points and eight rebounds for Valparaiso. Jefferson Monegro finished with 12 points.

Staveskie scored nine points in the first half and Cleveland State went into the break trailing. Arnett scored 13 second-half points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

In Other News
1
Northeastern providing resources following death of Kenton Ridge...
2
Hamilton OKs plan for data center project in Riverside neighborhood
3
Urbana named best hometown by Ohio Magazine
4
Ciao Vino wine bar open for business in downtown Hamilton
5
Plans begin for ‘CTC of tomorrow’ as tax levy passage means $90M new...