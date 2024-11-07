Arnett's 19 lead Cleveland State past Baldwin Wallace 91-53

CLEVELAND (AP) — Dylan Arnett had 19 points in Cleveland State's 91-53 victory against Baldwin Wallace on Wednesday night.
Arnett also had eight rebounds for the Vikings (1-1). Je'Shawn Stevenson scored 18 points, going 7 of 9 and 2 of 3 from the free-throw line. Cole Franklin finished 7 of 10 from the floor to finish with 15 points.
Ray Ellington led the Yellow Jackets in scoring, finishing with 20 points, six rebounds and two steals. Andrew Griffith added eight points for Baldwin Wallace. Brayden Hamilton had five points and two steals.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
