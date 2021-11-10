Arozarena, India win Baseball Digest rookie awards

Both are finalists, along with Rays shortstop Wander Franco, for AL Rookie of the Year in voting by the Baseball Writers' Association of America, which will be announced Monday.
India got six first-place votes, and Miami Marlins pitcher Trevor Rogers was the NL runner-up. India, Rogers and St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Dylan Carlson are the BBWAA finalists Monday for NL Rookie of the Year.
FILE - Cincinnati Reds' Jonathan India (6) celebrates with teammates after scoring on a home run during a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates in Cincinnati on Friday, Aug. 6, 2021.
FILE - Tampa Bay Rays' Randy Arozarena watches his solo home run against the Boston Red Sox in the fifth inning of Game 1 of a baseball American League Division Series, Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021, in St. Petersburg, Fla.
FILE - Cincinnati Reds' Jonathan India (6) hits a two-run home run during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers on Friday, Sept. 3, 2021, in Cincinnati.
FILE - Tampa Bay Rays' Randy Arozarena steals second base in the first inning of baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles, Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, in Baltimore.
FILE -Cincinnati Reds' Jonathan India (6) dives home before Philadelphia Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto (10) can make the tag on an RBI by Shogo Akiyama (4) during the third inning of a baseball game, Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021, in Philadelphia.
