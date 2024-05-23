Arraez leads Padres against the Reds following 4-hit performance

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Matt Waldron (2-5, 5.00 ERA, 1.42 WHIP, 45 strikeouts); Reds: Frankie Montas (2-3, 4.37 ERA, 1.37 WHIP, 25 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Padres -110, Reds -109; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres play the Cincinnati Reds after Luis Arraez had four hits against the Reds on Wednesday.

Cincinnati has a 10-14 record in home games and a 20-29 record overall. The Reds have a 12-4 record in games when they did not allow a home run.

San Diego is 26-26 overall and 16-10 on the road. Padres hitters are batting a collective .258, the best team batting average in the NL.

The teams meet Thursday for the sixth time this season. The Padres are ahead 3-2 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Elly De La Cruz leads the Reds with 19 extra base hits (nine doubles, a triple and nine home runs). Stuart Fairchild is 7-for-18 with two doubles, two home runs and four RBI over the past 10 games.

Jurickson Profar has a .339 batting average to lead the Padres, and has 10 doubles and seven home runs. Arraez is 18-for-45 with a home run and four RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 3-7, .221 batting average, 3.64 ERA, outscored by five runs

Padres: 5-5, .269 batting average, 3.27 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

INJURIES: Reds: Jake Fraley: day-to-day (wrist), Justin Wilson: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Nick Lodolo: 15-Day IL (groin), TJ Friedl: 10-Day IL (thumb), Brandon Williamson: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Christian Encarnacion-Strand: 10-Day IL (hand), Ian Gibaut: 60-Day IL (forearm), Alex Young: 60-Day IL (back), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (elbow), Matt McLain: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Padres: Luis Patino: 60-Day IL (elbow), Xander Bogaerts: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Tucupita Marcano: 10-Day IL (knee), Glenn Otto: 15-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.