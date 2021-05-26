Arrests, seizures target Sinaloa drugs destined for Virginia

An investigation that began in 2017 with work from a Loudoun County sheriff's deputy assigned to a federal task force eventually stretched to seven states and resulted in more than 30 arrests, the seizure of more than 100 firearms; $6 million in cash, jewelry and other assets; 473 pounds (215 kilograms) of methamphetamine; 42 kilograms of fentanyl; and 129 kilograms of cocaine.

At a time when drug overdoses have been on the rise during the pandemic, getting those drugs off the streets “undeniably spared the lives of countless members of our communities,” said Raj Parekh, acting U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia.