Artis White's 23 help Western Michigan beat Akron 90-84

By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
KALAMAZOO, Mich. (AP) — B. Artis White scored 23 points as Western Michigan beat Akron 90-84 on Friday night.

Artis White shot 7 for 11 (5 for 8 from 3-point range) and 4 of 6 from the free-throw line for the Broncos (12-19, 9-9 Mid-American Conference). Javonte Brown shot 7 of 9 from the field to add 16 points. Seth Hubbard had 13 points and shot 2 of 9 from the field and went 8 for 10 from the line.

Greg Tribble led the way for the Zips (21-10, 13-5) with 18 points and five assists. Ali Ali added 17 points and six assists for Akron. Enrique Freeman also had 15 points and 11 rebounds.

Brown scored eight points in the first half and Western Michigan went into halftime trailing 45-31. Artis White scored 16 points down the stretch in the second half to help lead Western Michigan to a six-point victory.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

