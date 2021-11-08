As Pulisic reports to US after injury, Chelsea urges caution

Goalkeeper Zack Steffen and defenders Reggie Cannon, Chris Richards and Joe Scally trained on the field along with forward Tim Weah.

Other players were traveling to Cincinnati following Sunday matches.

Pulisic, who turned 23 in September, has played just 151 minutes in qualifying. He missed the opener at El Salvador while regaining fitness following a positive COVID-19 test and played 90 minutes against Canada and the first 61 at Honduras.

"I hope that they don't overuse him, that they are responsible enough," Tuchel said after Saturday's game.

“Christian still feels a bit of pain. He absolutely wants to come back. It's a matter of pain management. It’s not a matter of a re-injury or being still injured, it’s just that it's still painful. But he tried hard and he wanted desperately to come back and we needed him back, so it was a good start for him in Malmö, and today we had some 10 minutes. But, yeah, we are a bit worried.

“Hopefully everybody and he, himself, is responsible and does not get carried away by emotions and by helping, of course, his country to win a super-important match. So hopefully all goes well and hopefully the minutes will elevate him, that he comes back stronger.”

NOTES: Defender Aaron Long is at training camp this week as he continues his rehabilitation from a torn right Achilles tendon, an injury sustained while playing for the New York Red Bulls on May 15.

