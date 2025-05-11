Astros and Reds meet with series tied 1-1

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Chase Petty (0-1, 34.71 ERA, 3.86 WHIP, three strikeouts); Astros: Ronel Blanco (2-3, 4.98 ERA, 1.34 WHIP, 32 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Astros -152, Reds +127; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Houston Astros and Cincinnati Reds meet on Sunday with the winner claiming the three-game series.

Houston has a 12-8 record at home and a 19-19 record overall. The Astros are 12-2 in games when they scored at least five runs.

Cincinnati has an 11-11 record in road games and a 20-21 record overall. The Reds have gone 9-3 in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Sunday's game is the third meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jake Meyers has a .296 batting average to lead the Astros, and has five doubles, a triple and two home runs. Jeremy Pena is 15 for 44 with two home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games.

TJ Friedl has six doubles, a triple and three home runs while hitting .281 for the Reds. Jose Trevino is 10 for 32 with three doubles and two home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Astros: 4-6, .285 batting average, 4.39 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

Reds: 4-6, .221 batting average, 3.93 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

INJURIES: Astros: Jose Altuve: day-to-day (hamstring), Hayden Wesneski: 15-Day IL (elbow), Yordan Alvarez: 10-Day IL (hand), Forrest Whitley: 15-Day IL (knee), Spencer Arrighetti: 15-Day IL (thumb), Luis Garcia: 60-Day IL (elbow), Cristian Javier: 60-Day IL (elbow), Shawn Dubin: 15-Day IL (shoulder), J.P. France: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Taylor Trammell: 10-Day IL (calf), Pedro Leon: 10-Day IL (knee)

Reds: Jake Fraley: 10-Day IL (calf), Tyler Callihan: 60-Day IL (forearm), Hunter Greene: 15-Day IL (groin), Noelvi Marte: 10-Day IL (side), Jeimer Candelario: 10-Day IL (back), Ian Gibaut: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Carson Spiers: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Christian Encarnacion-Strand: 10-Day IL (back), Samuel Moll: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Brandon Williamson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Rhett Lowder: 15-Day IL (forearm), Julian Aguiar: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.