Astros bring 1-0 series lead over Guardians into game 2

PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Hunter Brown (8-3, 1.83 ERA, 0.91 WHIP, 84 strikeouts); Guardians: Gavin Williams (5-3, 3.79 ERA, 1.45 WHIP, 66 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Astros -136, Guardians +114; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Houston Astros lead 1-0 in a three-game series against the Cleveland Guardians.

Cleveland has a 33-29 record overall and a 17-12 record in home games. The Guardians have an 11-6 record in games when they hit two or more home runs.

Houston has a 35-28 record overall and a 13-16 record on the road. The Astros have hit 64 total home runs to rank eighth in the AL.

Saturday's game is the second time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Steven Kwan has 13 doubles, five home runs and 21 RBIs while hitting .306 for the Guardians. Jose Ramirez is 17 for 40 with four doubles and two home runs over the last 10 games.

Jeremy Pena has a .324 batting average to lead the Astros, and has 12 doubles, a triple and nine home runs. Jose Altuve is 12 for 38 with three home runs and six RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Guardians: 4-6, .249 batting average, 4.09 ERA, outscored by eight runs

Astros: 7-3, .243 batting average, 4.15 ERA, outscored by one run

INJURIES: Guardians: Austin Hedges: 7-Day IL (concussion), Andrew Walters: 60-Day IL (lat), Lane Thomas: 10-Day IL (foot), Ben Lively: 60-Day IL (forearm), Will Brennan: 10-Day IL (forearm), Paul Sewald: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Shane Bieber: 60-Day IL (elbow), Erik Sabrowski: 60-Day IL (elbow), Trevor Stephan: 60-Day IL (elbow), John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow), Sam Hentges: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Astros: Cam Smith: day-to-day (illness), Chas McCormick: 10-Day IL (oblique), Ronel Blanco: 60-Day IL (elbow), Zach Dezenzo: 10-Day IL (hand), Hayden Wesneski: 60-Day IL (elbow), Yordan Alvarez: 10-Day IL (hand), Spencer Arrighetti: 15-Day IL (thumb), Luis Garcia: 60-Day IL (elbow), Cristian Javier: 60-Day IL (elbow), J.P. France: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Taylor Trammell: 10-Day IL (calf), Pedro Leon: 10-Day IL (knee)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.