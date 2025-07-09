Astros try to avoid series sweep against the Guardians

PITCHING PROBABLES: Guardians: Slade Cecconi (3-4, 3.56 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 47 strikeouts); Astros: Brandon Walter (1-1, 4.15 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 33 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Astros -144, Guardians +121; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cleveland Guardians play the Houston Astros looking to sweep their three-game series.

Houston has gone 32-16 at home and 55-37 overall. Astros hitters are batting a collective .260, the highest team batting average in the AL.

Cleveland is 42-48 overall and 22-25 on the road. The Guardians have a 26-6 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

The teams meet Wednesday for the sixth time this season. The Guardians are up 3-2 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Isaac Paredes has 12 doubles, a triple and 19 home runs for the Astros. Jose Altuve is 13 for 38 with three doubles, a triple, four home runs and 16 RBIs over the last 10 games.

Carlos Santana has seven doubles, 10 home runs and 38 RBIs for the Guardians. Jose Ramirez is 6 for 38 with a double and three home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Astros: 6-4, .295 batting average, 4.90 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

Guardians: 2-8, .204 batting average, 4.49 ERA, outscored by 16 runs

INJURIES: Astros: Yordan Alvarez: 60-Day IL (hand), Luis Guillorme: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jeremy Pena: 10-Day IL (rib), Jacob Melton: 10-Day IL (ankle), Shawn Dubin: 15-Day IL (forearm), Pedro Leon: 60-Day IL (knee), Brendan Rodgers: 10-Day IL (oblique), Spencer Arrighetti: 60-Day IL (thumb), Chas McCormick: 10-Day IL (oblique), Ronel Blanco: 60-Day IL (elbow), Zach Dezenzo: 10-Day IL (hand), Hayden Wesneski: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Garcia: 60-Day IL (elbow), Cristian Javier: 60-Day IL (elbow), J.P. France: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Guardians: Lane Thomas: 10-Day IL (foot), Gabriel Arias: 10-Day IL (ankle), Will Brennan: 60-Day IL (forearm), Andrew Walters: 60-Day IL (lat), Ben Lively: 60-Day IL (forearm), Shane Bieber: 60-Day IL (elbow), Trevor Stephan: 60-Day IL (elbow), John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow), Sam Hentges: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.