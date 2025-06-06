Astros visit the Guardians to begin 3-game series

PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Colton Gordon (0-1, 5.95 ERA, 1.37 WHIP, 20 strikeouts); Guardians: Logan Allen (3-3, 4.22 ERA, 1.59 WHIP, 38 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Guardians -112, Astros -107; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cleveland Guardians host the Houston Astros to start a three-game series.

Cleveland is 33-28 overall and 17-11 in home games. Guardians hitters have a collective .305 on-base percentage, the 10th-ranked percentage in the AL.

Houston is 12-16 in road games and 34-28 overall. The Astros are 10th in the AL with 63 total home runs, averaging one per game.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting of the season between the two clubs.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jose Ramirez has a .330 batting average to lead the Guardians, and has 14 doubles, a triple and 11 home runs. Carlos Santana is 14 for 37 with a home run and three RBIs over the past 10 games.

Isaac Paredes leads the Astros with 14 home runs while slugging .474. Jeremy Pena is 17 for 40 with three home runs and six RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Guardians: 4-6, .231 batting average, 4.14 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

Astros: 7-3, .251 batting average, 4.25 ERA, outscored by one run

INJURIES: Guardians: Andrew Walters: 15-Day IL (lat), Lane Thomas: 10-Day IL (foot), Ben Lively: 60-Day IL (forearm), Will Brennan: 10-Day IL (forearm), Paul Sewald: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Shane Bieber: 60-Day IL (elbow), Erik Sabrowski: 60-Day IL (elbow), Trevor Stephan: 60-Day IL (elbow), John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow), Sam Hentges: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Astros: Chas McCormick: 10-Day IL (oblique), Ronel Blanco: 60-Day IL (elbow), Zach Dezenzo: 10-Day IL (hand), Hayden Wesneski: 60-Day IL (elbow), Yordan Alvarez: 10-Day IL (hand), Spencer Arrighetti: 15-Day IL (thumb), Luis Garcia: 60-Day IL (elbow), Cristian Javier: 60-Day IL (elbow), J.P. France: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Taylor Trammell: 10-Day IL (calf), Pedro Leon: 10-Day IL (knee)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.