At divided time, Ohio unites behind statue of John Glenn

“I tell people frequently that I would never assume to be like John Glenn,” he told members of the Capital Square Review and Advisory Board, “but I certainly understand where he came from. I certainly understand where his value system, his work ethic and his patriotism came from.”

Rules governing permanent placement of a statue on Statehouse grounds say the person depicted must have been dead at least 25 years beforehand. Glenn died in 2016 at age 95.

Holmes and Battocletti said placement could happen as soon as next week. The sculpture was crafted by Alan Cottrill, who was born and raised in Zanesville, a short drive from New Concord, where Glenn and his late wife, Annie, met and grew up. Annie Glenn died in June of COVID-19. She was 100.

Signs of the nation’s political tensions were peppered throughout the board’s meeting.

The group discussed whether bulletproof glass should be installed on the Statehouse’s first floor to avoid the type of damage experienced during racial injustice protests this summer, budget increases for added security amid worries following the January insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, and new proposed rules for the removal of historical statues deemed racially or culturally offensive.

State Rep. Erica Crawley, a Columbus Democrat who is Black, lauded Glenn and voted yes on placing his likeness, even as she raised concerns about and voted no on advancing the proposed statue removal rules, which include a minimum five-year waiting period.

“This is the type of person, for his work, that we absolutely should be recognizing for his contributions to this great state, to our country, and, everyone knows, his contributions to space,” she said, noting she and Glenn were both U.S. Navy veterans.

Executive Director Laura Battocletti recommended tweaking Holmes’ proposal to place the Glenn statue outdoors, partly for fear it would be vandalized by demonstrators. Protesters across the political spectrum have staged frequent Statehouse demonstrations over the past year.

Battocletti said placing the statue indoors, near an existing Great Ohioans exhibit, would also allow it to be used for educational purposes and keep from setting a new precedent for temporary placements, Glenn’s being the first.

A resolution urging Congress to award the Glenns a joint Congressional Gold Medal was reintroduced in the Ohio Legislature last week, after lawmakers failed to act on it last session.

U.S. Sen. John Glenn talks with astronauts on the International Space Station via satellite before a discussion titled "Learning from the Past to Innovate for the Future" in Columbus, Ohio. Glenn died in 2016 at age 95.

Astronaut John Glenn pilots the "Friendship 7" Mercury spacecraft during his historic flight as the first American to orbit the Earth. Glenn became the first American to orbit the Earth, making him an instant national hero in 1962.

Astronaut John Glenn sits among mementos of his career at his home in Houston. Glenn became the first American to orbit the Earth, making him an instant national hero in 1962.