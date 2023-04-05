Athletics and Guardians meet to determine series winner

Oakland had a 60-102 record overall and a 29-52 record in home games last season. The Athletics slugged .346 as a team in the 2022 season while hitting 0.8 home runs per game.

Cleveland went 92-70 overall and 46-35 in road games last season. The Guardians averaged 8.7 hits per game in the 2022 season with 2.7 extra base hits per game.

INJURIES: Athletics: Freddy Tarnok: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Paul Blackburn: 15-Day IL (finger), Manny Pina: 10-Day IL (wrist), Drew Rucinski: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Kirby Snead: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Guardians: Cody Morris: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Triston McKenzie: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Sam Hentges: 15-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.