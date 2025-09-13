Athletics bring 1-0 series lead over Reds into game 2

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Hunter Greene (6-4, 2.59 ERA, 0.93 WHIP, 113 strikeouts); Athletics: Luis Severino (6-11, 4.67 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 114 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Reds -119, Athletics -101; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Athletics bring a 1-0 advantage into the latest game of the series against the Cincinnati Reds.

The Athletics have a 68-80 record overall and a 31-42 record at home. The Athletics have the fourth-ranked team on-base percentage in the AL at .320.

Cincinnati is 74-73 overall and 34-39 on the road. The Reds have gone 30-11 in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Saturday's game is the second meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jacob Wilson has a .317 batting average to lead the Athletics, and has 21 doubles and 12 home runs. Lawrence Butler is 13 for 36 with two home runs and six RBIs over the last 10 games.

Elly De La Cruz leads the Reds with a .266 batting average, and has 29 doubles, seven triples, 19 home runs, 57 walks and 82 RBIs. Austin Hays is 11 for 40 with three home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Athletics: 5-5, .276 batting average, 3.93 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

Reds: 5-5, .237 batting average, 4.75 ERA, outscored by four runs

INJURIES: Athletics: Tyler Soderstrom: day-to-day (groin), Ben Bowden: 60-Day IL (lat), Joey Estes: 15-Day IL (back), Jacob Lopez: 15-Day IL (flexor), Jack Perkins: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Austin Wynns: 60-Day IL (abdomen), Denzel Clarke: 10-Day IL (abductor), Max Muncy: 10-Day IL (hand), Grant Holman: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Gunnar Hoglund: 60-Day IL (hip), Jose Leclerc: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Luis Medina: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Reds: Ian Gibaut: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Wade Miley: 60-Day IL (flexor), Rhett Lowder: 60-Day IL (forearm), Carson Spiers: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler Callihan: 60-Day IL (forearm), Brandon Williamson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Julian Aguiar: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.