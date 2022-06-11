dayton-daily-news logo
Athletics look to stop slide in matchup with the Guardians

By The Associated Press
42 minutes ago
The Oakland Athletics come into the matchup with the Cleveland Guardians after losing 10 straight games

Oakland Athletics (20-40, fifth in the AL West) vs. Cleveland Guardians (28-26, second in the AL Central)

Cleveland; Saturday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Frankie Montas (2-6, 2.93 ERA, .96 WHIP, 78 strikeouts); Guardians: Zach Plesac (2-4, 4.72 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 41 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Guardians -119, Athletics -100; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Oakland Athletics are looking to end their 10-game losing streak with a victory over the Cleveland Guardians.

Cleveland is 28-26 overall and 15-9 in home games. The Guardians have gone 14-7 in games when they did not give up a home run.

Oakland has a 13-16 record in road games and a 20-40 record overall. The Athletics have a 7-29 record in games when they have allowed a home run.

Saturday's game is the sixth meeting between these teams this season. The Guardians are up 5-0 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Andres Gimenez has nine doubles, two triples and seven home runs for the Guardians. Jose Ramirez is 11-for-36 with four doubles and three home runs over the past 10 games.

Sean Murphy leads the Athletics with six home runs while slugging .376. Ramon Laureano is 13-for-40 with three doubles and four RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Guardians: 8-2, .274 batting average, 2.73 ERA, outscored opponents by 21 runs

Athletics: 0-10, .180 batting average, 5.65 ERA, outscored by 40 runs

INJURIES: Guardians: Franmil Reyes: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Aaron Civale: 15-Day IL (left glute), James Karinchak: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Carlos Vargas: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Cody Morris: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Athletics: Chad Pinder: day-to-day (neck), Daulton Jefferies: 60-Day IL (arm), Skye Bolt: 60-Day IL (oblique), Stephen Piscotty: 10-Day IL (calf), Deolis Guerra: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brent Honeywell Jr.: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

