Athletics take 3-game win streak into matchup with the Reds

The Oakland Athletics are looking to keep a three-game win streak intact when they take on the Cincinnati Reds
By The Associated Press
Aug 29, 2024
Oakland Athletics (58-75, fourth in the AL West) vs. Cincinnati Reds (63-70, fourth in the NL Central)

Cincinnati; Thursday, 5:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: J.T. Ginn (0-0, 2.45 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, four strikeouts); Reds: Julian Aguiar (1-0, 3.60 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, six strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Reds -133, Athletics +113; over/under is 10 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Oakland Athletics are looking to keep their three-game win streak going when they visit the Cincinnati Reds.

Cincinnati is 63-70 overall and 31-36 in home games. The Reds have a 36-58 record in games when they have given up at least one home run.

Oakland has gone 25-40 in road games and 58-75 overall. The Athletics have a 40-12 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

The teams meet Thursday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jonathan India has 25 doubles, a triple and 12 home runs for the Reds. Jeimer Candelario is 4-for-26 with two home runs over the last 10 games.

Brent Rooker leads Oakland with 31 home runs while slugging .563. Lawrence Butler is 11-for-36 with three home runs and eight RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 3-7, .260 batting average, 6.06 ERA, outscored by 12 runs

Athletics: 5-5, .231 batting average, 3.86 ERA, outscored by seven runs

INJURIES: Reds: Stuart Fairchild: 60-Day IL (thumb), Nick Lodolo: 15-Day IL (finger), Austin Wynns: 60-Day IL (teres), Andrew Abbott: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jake Fraley: 10-Day IL (knee), Jeimer Candelario: 10-Day IL (toe), Christian Roa: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Hunter Greene: 15-Day IL (elbow), Graham Ashcraft: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brent Suter: 15-Day IL (teres major), Nick Martini: 60-Day IL (thumb), Christian Encarnacion-Strand: 60-Day IL (hand), Brandon Williamson: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ian Gibaut: 60-Day IL (forearm), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (elbow), Matt McLain: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Athletics: Miguel Andujar: 10-Day IL (muscle), Scott Alexander: 15-Day IL (rotator cuff), Austin Adams: 15-Day IL (forearm), Luis Medina: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tyler Soderstrom: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Alex Wood: 60-Day IL (rotator cuff), Esteury Ruiz: 10-Day IL (wrist), Ken Waldichuk: 60-Day IL (elbow), Trevor Gott: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

