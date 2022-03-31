Atlanta takes on Cleveland following Young's 41-point showing

The Cavaliers are 25-21 in Eastern Conference play. Cleveland scores 107.2 points and has outscored opponents by 2.4 points per game.

The teams square off for the fourth time this season. The Hawks won 124-116 in the last matchup on Feb. 16. Young led the Hawks with 41 points, and Darius Garland led the Cavaliers with 30 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Young is scoring 28.1 points per game with 3.8 rebounds and 9.6 assists for the Hawks. Bogdan Bogdanovic is averaging 19.9 points and 3.3 rebounds while shooting 43.5% over the past 10 games for Atlanta.

Garland is averaging 21.6 points and 8.7 assists for the Cavaliers. Lauri Markkanen is averaging 17.1 points over the last 10 games for Cleveland.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 7-3, averaging 119.8 points, 41.8 rebounds, 26.7 assists, 9.4 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.3 points per game.

Cavaliers: 4-6, averaging 109.4 points, 41.8 rebounds, 25.1 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.2 points.

INJURIES: Hawks: Jalen Johnson: out (concussion), John Collins: out (finger/foot), Danilo Gallinari: out (elbow), Skylar Mays: out (illness).

Cavaliers: Jarrett Allen: out (finger), Collin Sexton: out for season (knee), Rajon Rondo: out (ankle), Dean Wade: out for season (knee), Evan Mobley: out (ankle).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.