Atlanta United, Cincinnati tie 0-0

ATLANTA (AP) — Brad Guzan made one save for Atlanta United and Alec Kann had five saves for Cincinnati in a 0-0 draw Saturday.
United (3-2-2) outshot Cincinnati (2-4-1) 17-8, with five shots on goal to zero for Cincinnati.
Both teams next play Sunday. United visits Inter Miami and Cincinnati hosts Los Angeles FC.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
In Other News
1
Box manufacturer fully operational and looking to hire
2
Clark State leads campaign against sexual assault
3
Wittenberg awarded grant for educator project to help increase...
4
Davidson faces Republican Heimlich in GOP 8th Congressional District...
5
Don’t wait: Your deadline to file taxes is Monday, April 18