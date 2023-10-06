Atlanta United faces the Columbus Crew in Eastern Conference action

Columbus Crew (15-9-8, fourth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Atlanta United FC (13-9-10, sixth in the Eastern Conference)

Atlanta; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLS LINE: Atlanta United FC +115, Columbus +197, Draw +286; over/under is 3.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Atlanta United plays the Columbus Crew in conference action.

United is 8-8-8 against Eastern Conference opponents. Giorgos Giakoumakis leads the second-ranked scoring team in the Eastern Conference with 15. United has scored 63 goals.

The Crew are 11-6-7 against Eastern Conference opponents. The Crew are the league leader with 64 goals. Cucho Hernandez leads the team with 14.

Saturday's game is the second time these teams match up this season. The Crew won the last meeting 6-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Giakoumakis has 15 goals for United. Saba Lobzhanidze has three goals and two assists over the past 10 games.

Hernandez has scored 14 goals and added eight assists for the Crew. Yaw Yeboah has three assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: United: 4-4-2, averaging 2.3 goals, 6.2 shots on goal and 5.2 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.5 goals per game.

Crew: 5-3-2, averaging 2.1 goals, 6.0 shots on goal and 7.5 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.4 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: United: Machop Chol (injured), Osvaldo Alonso (injured).

Crew: Will Sands (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.