Atlanta United hosts Cincinnati in Eastern Conference play

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Atlanta United FC +142, FC Cincinnati +165, Draw +257; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Cincinnati visits Atlanta United in Eastern Conference play.

United is 2-7-2 against Eastern Conference opponents. United ranks eighth in the Eastern Conference drawing 66 corner kicks, averaging 4.7 per game.

Cincinnati is 6-3-2 against Eastern Conference teams. Cincinnati is fifth in the Eastern Conference giving up 15 goals.

Sunday's game is the second time these teams square off this season. The last meeting ended tied 2-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Emmanuel Latte Lath has five goals and one assist for United. Miguel Angel Almiron Rejala has scored three goals over the past 10 games.

Kevin Denkey has scored eight goals for Cincinnati. Evander has six goals and one assist over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: United: 1-5-4, averaging 1.0 goal, 2.9 shots on goal and 4.7 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.8 goals per game.

Cincinnati: 7-1-2, averaging 1.5 goals, 5.5 shots on goal and 5.0 corner kicks per game while allowing 0.9 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: United: Stian Gregersen (injured).

Cincinnati: Luca Orellano (injured), Matt Miazga (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.