Atlanta United hosts the Columbus Crew in Eastern Conference play

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Columbus +113, Atlanta United FC +204, Draw +278; over/under is 3.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Atlanta United hosts the Columbus Crew in conference play.

United is 6-8-4 in conference play. United ranks sixth in the Eastern Conference giving up 35 goals.

The Crew are 9-3-3 against Eastern Conference opponents. The Crew rank fourth in the Eastern Conference with 121 shots on goal, averaging 5.5 per game.

Saturday's game is the second time these teams square off this season. The Crew won the last meeting 1-0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Daniel Rios has scored six goals and added three assists for United. Brooks Lennon has two assists over the last 10 games.

Cucho Hernandez has scored 13 goals with five assists for the Crew. Diego Rossi has seven goals and four assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: United: 3-4-3, averaging 1.6 goals, 5.5 shots on goal and 5.7 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.8 goals per game.

Crew: 8-1-1, averaging 3.0 goals, 6.4 shots on goal and 5.6 corner kicks per game while allowing 0.8 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: United: Caleb Wiley (injured), Edwin Mosquera (injured), Jamal Thiare (injured).

Crew: Evan Bush (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.