Atlanta United takes on the Columbus Crew in Eastern Conference play

The Crew are 2-3-2 against Eastern Conference opponents. The Crew are 2-0-1 when they score three or more goals.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Almada has scored three goals with two assists for United. Brooks Lennon has two goals and two assists over the past 10 games.

Lucas Zelarrayan has four goals for the Crew. Darlington Nagbe has two goals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: United: 3-3-4, averaging 1.6 goals, 5.4 shots on goal and 6.6 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.4 goals per game.

Crew: 2-5-3, averaging 0.8 goals, 3.5 shots on goal and 5.0 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.2 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: United: Miles Robinson (injured), Josef Martinez (injured), Caleb Wiley (injured), Dylan Castanheira (injured), Machop Chol (injured), Santiago Sosa (injured), Osvaldo Alonso (injured), Brad Guzan (injured).

Crew: Marlon Hairston (injured), Kevin Molino (injured).

