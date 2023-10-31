Atlanta United visits the Columbus Crew in opening round of MLS Cup Playoffs

Atlanta United FC (13-9-12, sixth in the Eastern Conference during the regular season) vs. Columbus Crew (16-9-9, third in the Conference during the regular season)

Columbus, Ohio; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLS LINE: Columbus -163, Atlanta United FC +384; over/under is 3.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Atlanta United visits the Columbus Crew in the first round of the MLS Cup Playoffs.

The Crew are 12-6-8 in Eastern Conference play. The Crew rank seventh in the league drawing 187 corner kicks, averaging 5.5 per game.

United is 8-8-10 in Eastern Conference games. United has scored 66 goals while conceding 53 for a +13 goal differential.

The teams play Wednesday for the third time this season. The last meeting finished tied 1-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cucho Hernandez has 16 goals and eight assists for the Crew. Diego Rossi has three goals and two assists over the past 10 games.

Giorgos Giakoumakis has 17 goals for United. Edwin Mosquera has scored three goals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Crew: 5-2-3, averaging 1.9 goals, 6.0 shots on goal and 7.9 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.3 goals per game.

United: 4-2-4, averaging 2.4 goals, 5.8 shots on goal and 4.6 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.4 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Crew: Darlington Nagbe (injured), Will Sands (injured), Diego Rossi (injured).

United: Machop Chol (injured), Tyler Wolff (injured), Osvaldo Alonso (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.