Atlason scores 19 off the bench, Miami (OH) defeats Eastern Kentucky 79-69

Juan Cranford Jr. led the way for the Colonels (2-8) with 18 points. Jackson Holt added 11 points and two steals for Eastern Kentucky. Austin Ball also had 10 points.

Miami took the lead with 13:22 remaining in the first half and did not trail again. Woolfolk led his team in scoring with 12 points in the first half to help put them ahead 35-25 at the break. Atlason scored 15 points in the second half to help lead Miami to a 10-point victory.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.