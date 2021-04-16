X

Attack leaves 2 Columbus cops with concussions, broken jaw

news | 1 hour ago
Authorities say a suspect’s attack against police left a Columbus officer with a broken jaw and another with a concussion

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A suspect's attack against two Columbus police officers left one officer with a broken jaw and the other with a concussion, authorities announced Friday.

Officers Andrew Mott and Samuel Clanin were recovering from their injuries Friday, according to a tweet by the Columbus Division of Police.

Body camera footage posted by police shows an assault taking place moments after the two officers responded to a call about a man threatening people with a knife outside Faith Mission, a downtown homeless shelter.

The video shows the suspect, Noah Andrews, punch Mott within seconds of him exiting a police van. Andrews then slammed Clanin against a police car, officials said. The video then shows Mott responding by tasering Andrews after he falls on the ground, according to the video.

The attack left Mott with a broken jaw in two places, requiring surgery, and Clanin with a concussion. Police said Andrews, who wasn't injured, was charged with assault on a police officer.

The attack comes amid heightened tensions between Columbus police and the community.

A number of protesters and police clashed Tuesday night outside the division's headquarters. The demonstrators were protesting the killing of Miles Jackson, who died after he and police faced a standoff at a Columbus-area hospital Monday.

In Other News

© 2021 Dayton Daily News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.