Austin Peay defensive back William Hardrick dies at the age of 22

Hardrick “was an exceptional young man, and our team is heartbroken by his loss,” Austin Peay coach Jeff Faris said. “He made everyone around him better and has made a real impact both on and off the field. We lift up the Hardrick family in prayer as we grieve this tragic loss with them.”

Hardrick was from Adamsville, Alabama, where he was a standout receiver and defensive back in high school.

Hardrick spent two seasons with Mississippi State, where he played in one game as a freshman in 2021. He transferred in 2023 to Miami.

He played in 18 games for the RedHawks during the past two seasons, during which made 32 solo or assisted tackles, forced a fumble and broke up five passes.

___

AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football