Authorities: 2 adults, 2 kids found shot to death in Ohio home

AVON LAKE, Ohio (AP) — Two adults and two children have been found shot to death inside a northeastern Ohio home, authorities said.
The bodies were found around 1:15 p.m. Tuesday when officers went to the Avon Lake home to conduct a welfare check. It's not clear when the shootings occurred or what prompted the violence, but authorities believe the deaths are the result of a murder-suicide.
The names of the four people were not released, and authorities have not said if they were all related. They also have not disclosed who sought the welfare check or why it was requested.
Avon Lake police are investigating the deaths along with the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation.
In Other News
1
ISP: Semi driver dead after crashing into Dearborn County weigh station
2
2 hurt after car hits house in 3-vehicle crash in Franklin Twp.
3
Missing Middletown 84-year-old woman returns home safely
4
LPGA Tour returning to Cincinnati next year
5
Butler County judge denies Ivermectin treatment order for COVID patient