Authorities: 2 young siblings killed in Akron house fire

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — Two young siblings were killed when a fast-moving fire roared through an Akron home.
The fire was reported shortly before 7 p.m. Monday and was brought under control about 40 minutes later. The children — 10-year-old Abou Jabateh, and his 8-year-old sister, Fatumata — were found unresponsive inside the home and were pronounced dead a short time later at a hospital.
It wasn't clear if anyone else was in the home when the fire occurred, but no other injuries were reported.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
