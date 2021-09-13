dayton-daily-news logo
X

Authorities: 5 dead, 4 injured in northern Ohio house fire

news
53 minutes ago
Authorities say five people are dead and four are injured in a house fire in northern Ohio

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — Five people died and four were injured in an early morning fire Monday in northern Ohio, authorities said.

According to WJW-TV, Akron firefighters arrived on the scene and found relatives and neighbors trying to get family members out of the home.

Five people died and four were taken to hospitals, the fire department said. Their conditions were not known Authorities have not released the names or ages of the victims.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.

In Other News
1
Hunger Paynes takes top honor at Springfield Rotary Food Truck...
2
Thousands flock to Springfield Rotary Food Truck Competition
3
Bench remembering Middletown boy killed by his mother dedicated at...
4
Butler County sheriff investigating county auditor over public funds...
5
Preliminary autopsy results show Bethel Twp. woman had several gunshot...
© 2021 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top