Authorities capture teen sought in fatal shooting of child

The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force arrested the 17-year-old boy on Wednesday as he tried to run out of a house in Youngstown. His name has not been released due to his age, and authorities have not yet said what charges he's facing.

The teen is the second person charged in the Sept. 21 shooting in Struthers. Kimonie Bryant, 24, of Struthers, has pleaded not guilty to aggravated murder and other counts and could face the death penalty if convicted.